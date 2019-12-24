Nagarkurnool: Youngsters stage protest seeking the removal of wine shop near the school

Nagarkurnool: Two youngsters from Kalwakurthy mandal have been protesting for the last one week demanding the removal of a wine shop located near a school and library in Kalwakurthy mandal headquarters. Last week, they also staged a protest at Chief Minister's camp office. However, they were evicted by the police.



As there were no steps taken by the government to meet their demands, the duo once again staged a protest at Nagarkurnool district collectorate on Tuesday and expressed their concern. "On one hand the government is saying that it was providing all necessary basic facilities in schools for improving the quality of education.

However, on the other side, it is allowing wine shops and bars adjacent to schools and libraries in the district. For instance, in Kalwakurthy, a few people have opened a wine shop on the premises of the school and running it without any objection from the authorities. This clearly tells volumes about how serious the present government is in providing quality education.

Particularly, the youth are getting attracted towards liquor and spoiling their careers. We are demanding the government to immediately remove all the wine shops set up near educational institutions and libraries. We will not relent until the government heeds to our demands," said the duo. Later, the police intervened and tried to pacify the protestors and assured that their demands would be looked into it by the Excise department authorities.