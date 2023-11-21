Nai Brahmins and Vishwa Brahmins extended support to BRS candidate Theegulla Padmarao

Telangana assembly Deputy Speaker, Secunderabad BRS candidate Theegulla Padmarao Goud is receiving support from various associations, organizations with people belonging to various communities are supporting Padma Rao Goud unconditionally in the elections.



In this order, a meeting of the representatives of the Telangana Nai Brahmin Association was held at the office of the association in Srinivas Nagar Colony on Tuesday. General secretary Omprakash Nai presided over the meeting, president J.Rambabu Nai. Treasurer Shankar Nai. Honorary President Manohar Nai, Leaders Harinath. K. Venkatesh and others participated.





Deputy Speaker, Secunderabad BRS candidate Theegulla Padmarao Goud, who attended this meeting, was honored by the community leaders. Rambabu Nai and others announced that Padma Rao Goud has worked for the welfare of Nai Brahmins in Secunderabad for the last ten years and will give full support in the current elections. A resolution to this extent was presented to Padmarao Goud. Padmarao Goud also thanked them. He claimed that he was encouraging the Nai Brahmins and sharing their sorrows.



A group of representatives of Telangana Vishwa Brahmin Raghava Chari, Pentadri, Bhaskar, Ramana Chari and others, Association, Parsigutta Division President Ellagari Srihari Chari, announced their support to Padmarao Goud in Secunderabad on Tuesday. To this extent Srihara Chari and others handed over the resolution passed in their association meeting to Padmarao Goud. Padmarao Goud thanked them and said that he will work for their welfare. He stated that the government led by Chief Minister KCR is giving priority to the welfare of BC castes and he is personally contributing his part. On this occasion, Padmarao Goud appealed to all groups to work hard for BRS to achieve hat-trick.