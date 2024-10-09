Nala connecting Pedda Cheruvu & Kotta Cheruvu shrinks to a drain

Mahabubnagar: The nala that once served as a vital waterway connecting the Pedda Cheruvu and Kotta Cheruvu has been severely encroached upon, transforming into a narrow drainage system that now carries household waste and filth. Over the past 20 to 30 years, this nala, which originally spanned 15 to 20 meters, has shrunk to just 2 to 3 m wide.

The issue has escalated alongside a real estate boom in the district, with land grabbers and real estate developers reportedly colluding with municipal authorities to lay out plots and sell them without regard for existing regulations. Many houses have been constructed perilously close to the nala, with some even experiencing water flow against their walls during rainy seasons. The government mandates a buffer zone of at least 9 m from the nala, yet numerous constructions have violated this rule.

Residents from wards 33 and 34, including the Madugunagar, Khalil Chowk, Nalbaouli, and Fire Station regions, have expressed frustration over the lack of oversight from municipal authorities when granting construction permissions.

Following heavy rains that led to flooding in these areas, Municipal Chairman Anand Goud and Municipal Commissioner Maheshwar Reddy inspected the nala and discovered several points where it had been completely obstructed by underground pipelines and road constructions.

In response to the inundation, officials are taking action to address the encroachments. “We are aware of encroachments in certain areas. However, a thorough survey will be conducted before issuing notices to the encroachers. Following legal advice, we will undertake a demolition drive for all nala encroachments in the district,” stated municipal authorities.

As the district administration prepares to conduct a comprehensive survey of low-lying areas, residents are hopeful that swift action will be taken to restore the nala’s original dimensions.