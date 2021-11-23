  • Menu
Nalgonda: 11 candidates file nominations on final day

TRS candidate MC Koti Reddy along with Minister Jagadish Reddy and MLA N Bhagath submitting his nomination to district Collector Prashanth Jeevan patil in Nalgonda on Tuesday
TRS candidate MC Koti Reddy along with Minister Jagadish Reddy and MLA N Bhagath submitting his nomination to district Collector Prashanth Jeevan patil in Nalgonda on Tuesday

Highlights

Nominations poured in on final day to Nalgonda local body MLC seat elections.

According to the officials, 11 candidates has filed 13 sets of nominations to Returning officer and district Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil at district Collectorate in Nalgonda on Tuesday.

Along with Minister Jagadish Reddy, MLA Nomula Bhagath, TRS party candidate Mankena Koti Reddy filed 3 sets of nominations to the returning officer whereas Kasarla Venkateshwarlu, Ram Singh Korra, Bejjam Saidulu, Badugula Ravinder, Padhru Govardhani, Tandu Saidulu, Arpula SriSailam, Kududula Nagesh, Vanguri Laxmaiah and Dachepally Nageshwar Rao filed their nominations as independent candidates.

Main opposition party Congress which has 256 votes did not field candidate as no one came forward to contest in the election with a fear of expenses.

Speaking to media, Minister Jagadish Reddy stated that victory of their party candidate MC Koti Reddy is nominal and exuded confidence that he will win with thumping majority. Party candidate Koti Reddy thanked all TRS leaders and people's representatives who took part in his nomination programme.

