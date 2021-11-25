  • Menu
Nalgonda: 3 candidates eliminated from MLC race

District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil along with additional Collector Vanamala Chandrasekhar scuritinising the local body MLC election nominations at district Collectorate in Nalgonda on Wednesday
Highlights

Nalgonda: Returning officer and district Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil on Wednesday informed that eight nominations were approved in Nalgonda local body MLC election and the remaining three were rejected.

As a part of Scrutiny of Nominations , The Returning Officer examined the nominations in the presence of contesting candidates, their agents and nominees at the Collector's office.

As many as 11 candidates have filed nominations for Nalgonda Local Bodies Legislative Assembly constituency. Of these, 8 nominations were accepted. The remaining three nominations were rejected due to various reasons.

Among the nominations accepted were TRS candidate M Koti Reddy, independent candidates Kasam Venkateshwarlu, Ram Singh Korra, Bejjam Saidu, Thandu Saidu, Arupula Srisailam, Dr K Nagesh and Vanguri Lakshmaiah.

The returning officer said that the nominations of independent candidates Badugula Ravinder, Dachepalli Nageshwar Rao and Paduri Govardani were rejected due to various reasons.

Additional Collector and assistant returning officer V Chandrasekhar, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri, Bhuvanagiri, ZP CEOs Veera Brahma Chari, Suresh and Krishnareddy took part in nominations scrutiny programme.

