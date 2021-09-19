Nalgonda : All arrangements for immersions in place

Nalgonda : District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil and SP Ranganath on Saturday stated that all the arrangements are done for immersion of Ganesh idols in the district.

Earlier in the day, both the officials inspected the immersion arrangements at Vallabharao Pond in Nalgonda at Sagar canal 14th Milestone in Halia which is to be held on Sunday and made several suggestions to the officials concerned.

Cranes, floodlights, barricading and swimmers were made available at immersion venues for smooth functioning.

Both Collector and SP directed thwe police to coordinate with all associated departments such as electricity, revenue, R&B and Panchayati Raj to carry out the procession and immersion peacefully.

Officials were accompanied by Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagath Kumar, Nalgonda municipal chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy, RDOs of Miryalguda and Nalgonda and officials of the departments associated with immersion programme.