Nalgonda: Bank manager turns social activist to save environment

Nalgonda: In general people who settle in good positions will try to show their talent in their profession and will lead joyful life with family and friends but a youth quit his manager post of a noted private bank and turned as a social worker and an environmentalist against the use of plastic.

Suresh Gupta(44), who thought to keep away from plastic fourteen years ago has started bringing awareness among the people on ill effects of plastic and importance of planting saplings to protect the environment from pollution and to create a healthy society. Suresh Gupta who wanders in Nalgonda town on bike from morning to night picks up the plastic bags thrown on roads and drops it in the nearest dustbin.

Apart from this, he provide bags of Khadi cotton to the people who carry vegetables and groceries in plastic bags. At the same time, he creates awareness among them on threat posing to environment due to use of plastic and suggests them to plant a sapling on the occasion of their birthdays and wedding days to protect the environment that is being polluted under urbanization and change of lifestyles.

Suresh Gupta feels that damage to the environment is not limited to the use of plastic bags and cutting trees. Suresh argues that the houses we build, the food we eat, the vehicles we use for necessities, the electricity we use for comfort, the policies we use for recreation all are damaging the environment.

He suggests the people to lead eco-friendly life to save the human society from extremities.

He also suggests people to use the solar energy to cater electrical needs, soak pits, backyard farming, preparing compost from vegetable wastes, wearing handloom clothes, using cycles for short distances and public transportation for journeys, buying organic food products, carrying hand bags for vegetables and groceries, avoiding use and throw bags, using whole grains in diet in order to create a healthy society and to save the earth from day by day increasing pollution.

He says that rag pickers are silent environmentalists and their role in cleansing society for livelihood is laudable.

Suresh Gupta has been educating the people of all age groups on importance of environment protection for the past ten years . Besides Nalgonda, he tours other places in the district occasionally to create awareness among the youth and school going children on environment and importance of leading eco-friendly life to reduce the pollution to maximum extent. Kalpana, the wife of Suresh Gupta is working as guest lecturer in a college is breadwinner of the family.

Even though one of their son died in a road accident in Hyderabad two years ago, Suresh Gupta is continuing his mission of creating awareness on plastic uninterruptedly.

Suresh Gupta who never ask money from others for his mission made debts of Rs 20 lakhs to carry out his service activities.