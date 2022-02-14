Nalgonda: Cases booked against 12 medical shops

Nalgonda: Cases have been registered against 12 shops for violating government regulations and licenses have been revoked as per the State government directives in erstwhile Nalgonda district, informed District Drug Control department assistant director Srinivas here on Monday.

In a press release, Srinivas said that he had carried out surprise raids on medical shops in district. He said that every shop is instructed to sell medicines as per the prescription under the supervision of a pharmacist.

Drugs such as didoform, alphandazole, ramadol should not be sold under any circumstances without prescription. Drug control officials M Varaprasad, Sampath Kumar and Bhardwaj participated in the raids.