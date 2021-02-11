Nalgonda: CM KCR vows to empower Dalits

Nalgonda: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday announced that the government would allocate Rs 1,000 crore in the 2021-22 budget for the Dalit Empowerment Scheme. Addressing the 'Dhanyawada Sabha' at Palem village in Halia mandal in Nalgonda district, the chief minister said, "Dalits were subjected to discrimination, which is shameful for us. The state will be good if all the sections of society are good." "We brought sub-plan, Dalits should come out of the clutches of poverty and hence I am announcing Dalit Empowerment Scheme with Rs 1,000 crore.

I will increase the allocations every year and will personally monitor the implementation and take up good programmes," KCR said.The chief minister also hinted that a new Revenue Act to end the problems of the farmers, including the 'Podu lands' would be introduced. He said that he would visit districts and stay there for a day or two to solve the issue of Podu lands.