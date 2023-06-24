  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nalgonda: Commuters stuck in massive 5 kilometres traffic jam

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

The traffic jam was caused after a heavy truck rammed into a flyover wall on the Narketpally-Adhanki State highway

Nalgonda: The commuters were forced to wait for hours in their vehicles due to traffic for five kilometres on the Narketpally-Adhanki State highway on the outskirts of Nalgonda after a heavy truck rammed into the wall of a flyover, which was under construction.

According to the sources, the truck, which was going to the Narkepally side from Miryalaguda, hit the wall of the flyover near the Indira Gandhi statue on Saturday morning, resulting in the massive traffic jam. It is learnt that no major damage was reported to the flyover wall.

However, the resulting traffic snarl on the Miryalaguda-Narketpally route on the State highway stretched for five kilometres.

The police, who rushed to the spot, are trying to lift the heavy truck from the road using a crane to clear the traffic jam.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X