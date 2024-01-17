Nalgonda: Complete pending works of Dindi Lift Irrigation scheme

Nalgonda: District Collector Harichandana Dasari directed officials to complete the pending works of land acquisition and rehabilitation centres regardingthe Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme in the district. During a review meet held at the Collectorate hall on Tuesday, Dasari along with Additional Collector (Revenue) J Srinivas addressed officials of Revenue, Land Acquisition, and Irrigation departments.

Officials reviewed the progress of land collection and establishment of rehabilitation centres at KishtaraiPalli, ShivannaGudem, and Gottimukkala reservoirs. In addition, they took an update on land acquisition works of Pendlipakala, Udaya Samudra, Dindi Balancing Reservoir, and Yadadri Thermal Power Project.

Addressing the officials, the collector ordered Devarakonda RDO to issue PD notification for the rehabilitation of ousteesregardingthe Dindi Lift irrigation scheme. Land Records AD was directed to speed up the peg marking work of Udaya Samudram Canal.