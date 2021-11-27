Nalgonda: Concerns as ventures directly paving way to link highways

Nalgonda: With the intention of gaining more profits, the owners of ventures along Narketpally-Addanki-Medarametla State highway passing through the district are connecting the highway to their ventures, violating the norms.

The venture owners are connecting their ventures to highway directly without taking permissions either from NAM expressway or R&B authorities, which are apparently causing accidents of the vehicles passing in that highway from ventures.

They are paving CC roads from the ventures to highway by adding the vacant places of R&B roads, which are causing several road mishaps as there is no service road between ventures and the highway.

NAM express highway is a 212km stretch from Narketpally to Medarametla including Addanki on its way, butthe ventures weremushroomed along this road.

The officials concerned, who should check the violations of ventures, are not paying attention to it in the name of 'busy with other works.'

It was reported that nearly 50 ventureswere established from Narketpally to State border Dameracherla in the district including Narketpally to Cherlapally, Nalgonda by-pass, Tippathi, JangareddyGudem,Madugulapalle, Vemulapally, Miryalgudaby-pass and Wadapally. Of these 50 ventures, it is learnt that none of themhave prior permission from either NAM express way or R&B department to connect roads to highway.

As per the rules, the R&B department can give permission to petrol bunks, malls, hotels, ventures and other business establishments to pave roads along the highway road.

As per the rules, ventures have to pave the service roads in their lands to some distance only and from there they have to connect the service road to highway, which will help in avoiding accidents passing from the respective ventures.

Several people residing in ventures have been injured in mishaps on Narketpally- AddankiState highway due to lack of service roads to ventures.

District R&B Executive Engineer Narender Reddy speaking to The Hans India, stated that the department officials will visit the ventures and will take necessary action on violations as per the norms. The new ventures mustfollow the highway rules or face action, he warned.