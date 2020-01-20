Nalgonda: Development of towns stopped after TRS took reigns

Nalgonda: Congress leader and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy urged the people of Nalgonda to continue their support to Congress in the municipal elections. He conducted a whirlwind election campaign on behalf of Congress candidates in the town on the last day of campaign on Monday.



Addressing the gatherings, Komatireddy said the development of towns came to a grinding halt after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi came to power in the State, and added that it's was necessary to support the Congress that always strove for the town's development and its population. He asserted that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao developed his adopted villages Chintha Madaka and Gajwel but has forgotten another adopted village Nalgonda.

Stating that Nalgonda saw development when he was MLA of the constituency, the MP alleged that both the Chief Minister and his son and Minister KT Rama Rao were robbing the State in the name of development under new schemes.

Congress besides constructing irrigation projects had developed towns systematically during the party regime in the State, he added. He urged the people to support Congress so that TRS government would work properly and would fulfill all pending promises due to public rejection.

He expressed his concern over threatening of Congress candidates by TRS leaders over the phone. In his election campaign, party local leaders, candidates and locals participated.