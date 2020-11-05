Nalgonda district first in paddy production: Minister Jagadish

Nakrekal (Nalgonda): Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy informed that combined Nalgonda district was ranked first in paddy production. He participated in a swearing-in ceremony of the new governing body of Agriculture Market Committee of Nakrekal here on Thursday, which was presided over by local MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah and Rajya Sabha Member Badugula Lingaaih Yadav,

Tungaturti and Huzurnagar MLAs Gadhari Kishore Kumar and Shanampudi Saidireddy participated.

Minister Jagadish Reddy congratulated the newly elected governing body chairperson Nadikudi Uma Rani and her team members. The Minister said that Nalgonda district became a hub for agriculture, proving the efficiency of the governance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He recalled that before 2014, police caned farmers, who waited in queue for seeds, farmers attacked sub-stations for power supply and leaders of Opposition parties displayed lanterns and dried up paddy on day one of Assembly sessions in the united Andhra Pradesh. Telangana movement was launched to get out of such misery, he added.

Minister Jagadish said Telangana is the only State that has been providing safe drinking water and 24-hour free power supply. He said the government has been providing financial aid to farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme, which relieved them from the clutches of debts and helping them to get seeds and other requirements.

Nalgonda district once was well noted for dharnas, rasta rokos and agitations and now there was no such situation in the district after separate Telangana State formation. The district stood top across the State in agriculture and the credit of transforming drought-prone Nalgonda district to fertile goes to the CM, he stated.