Nalgonda: Eid Mubarak during Political opponents meet with hugs and smiles

Nalgonda /Suryapet : The ruling and opposition leaders competed to wish the Muslim brothers Eid Mubarak during special Ramadan prayers.

As it is an election year, the leaders who have competed more than ever in giving iftar dinners and tohfas have also rushed to greet the Muslim brothers at Eidgahs and mosques on the day of Ramadan.

In Suryapet, Minister G Jagadish Reddy, MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav participated in the prayers along with the Muslim community.

In Nalgonda, In order to congratulate the Muslim brothers on the occasion of Eid, the leaders of the rival parties faced each other with smiles on their faces and surprised everyone with hugs.

Local MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy and SP Apurva Rao came to Nalgonda Eidgah to wish the Muslim brothers Ramadan Eid Mubarak.

Later, the leaders of all the parties reached there one by one. On this occasion, political opponents Kancharla Bhupal Reddy and erstwhile BRS friend Dubbaka Narasimhar Reddy greeted each other with smiles and embraced and surprised everyone. Gutta Amit Reddy, who is in the ticket race against Kancharla, also greeted each other.

Another BRS aspiring leader, Pilli Ramaraju, though he did not meet Kancharla, greeted and embraced Congress Party MP Komatireddy Venkatareddy, while Rama Raju greeted Amit Reddy politely.

Congress leader Dubbaka Narasimha Reddy greeted his own party MP, local leader and friend Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy politely and embraced him with smiles.

Komatireddy and Dubbakalu could not meet for a long time despite being in the same party. Congress workers from both sides watched with interest as they met each other at the Eidgah. Dubbaka also greeted the BRS leader Amit Reddy.On the other hand, at the Devarakonda Eidgah, local MLA R Ravindra Kumar's former MLA N Balunaik and BRS dissident municipal chairman Allampally Narasimha faced each other and they all greeted and embraced each other. The activists of both the parties have observed these developments with keen interest.