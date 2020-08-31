Nalgonda: Ex-minister Gutta Mohan Reddy threatens workers over canal widening, booked

Former minister Gutta Mohan Reddy threatened a JCB driver who was working on widening Pillaipalli canal in Urumadla village of Chityala mandal in Nalgonda district on Sunday. It is learned that Reddy has objected to the canal widening works after some part of his land included in the works.

He picked up an argument with the workers and asked them to stop the works which are being carried from Pedda Kaparthi stream to Pillaipalli canal in Urumadla village. The former minister also threatened a JCB driver with his licensed gun to stop the works.

The workers approached the police who inquired about the incident and registered a case under Arms act, 1959 and relevant sections of IPC. It is learned that the matter was brought to the notice of the district superintendent of police. No arrest has been yet.

Meanwhile, the police said that Reddy obtained 820 square yards of land from the government for the construction of the canal and even a compensation was credited in his account from the government.