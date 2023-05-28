Nalgonda: Farmers urged to advance cultivation of crops says Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy

Nalgonda : Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy revealed that CM KCR took this proactive decision to protect the farmers from natural calamities. He was the chief guest at the general meeting of Nalgonda District Zilla Parishad held on Saturday. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of District ZP Chairman Banda Narender Reddy.

Speaking on this occasion, Jagadish Reddy said that the government has directed farmers to sow the first crop by the end of May and the second crop by the end of November. It was explained that the purchase of grain will be completed by the end of March. Accordingly, ZP Chairman Banda Narender Reddy introduced a motion and the House passed unanimously.

Later, people representatives in the House spoke about the purchase of grain and Minister Jagdish Reddy responded to that and clarified that Telangana is the only state that has purchased grain damaged by rains.

He said that there is no other state in India that has bought wet grain in this manner. He appreciated the officials. He stated that the responsibility of making policies is limited to the legislators, whereas, the responsibility of implementation rests with the officials. He said that if small mistakes are made here and there, it should be brought to the attention of the authorities and proper instructions should be given.

Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy, ZP CEO Prem Karan Reddy, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, legislators Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Ravindra Naik, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Nomula Bhagat, ZP vice chairman Irigi Peddulu participated in the meeting.