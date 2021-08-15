Nalgonda: Independence Day celebrated on a grand note

Nalgonda/Suryapet/ Bhongir: Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar and other great leaders' ideology of creating better society with equal opportunities to all sections of people and development of all parts of the State without discrimination is being realised in Telangana by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated.

He hoisted the national flag Parade Ground in Suryapet on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, the Minister said CM KCR will do what he says in the interest of the poor and the State. Stating that Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima are being implemented successfully for farmers' welfare, he exuded confidence that economic empowerment of Dalits can be achieved through CM KCR's Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Jagadish Reddy explained how drinking water issue was addressed through Mission Bhagiratha and how barren lands of suryapet district were transformed into fertile lands through Godavari waters of Kaleshwaram project.

Later, Minister Jagadish presented certificates of appreciation to the employees, who rendered exemplary services. He visited stalls set up by various departments at the venue. Cultural programmes presented by the children grabbed everyone's attention.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha unfurled the national flag at Police Parade Grounds in Nalgonda and on the premises of the Collectorate in Bhongir on Sunday. They listed out all the welfare schemes implemented by the State government and progress of Nalgonda and Yadadri-Bhongir districts with facts and figures.