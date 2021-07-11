Nalgonda: Jerseys distributed to sportspersons

Nalgonda: Municipal Chairman Mandadi Saidireddy stated that sports particularly foot ball is a worldwide crazy game and added that any sport or game will develop sportsman ship and provides physical fitness and mental balance.

On Saturday, along with founder president of Chhatrapati Shivaji foot ball club Giri Babu and Chairman of foot ball association of Erstwhile Nalgonda district GantlaAnatha Reddy unveiled and distributed Jerseys to the players of the club in a programme held at Nalgonda MLA K Bhupal Reddy's Residence in Nalgonda.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman Saidi Reddy apprecited club members over promoting foot ball through conducting camps in Nalgonda , he also apprecited the Jersies donor SK Rahim.

In this program coach Maddi Karunakar and foot ball players participated.