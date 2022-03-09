Nalgonda: Jubilant youth erupt into celebrations

Nalgonda: Youth along with TRS cadre celebrated across erstwhile Nalgonda district within minutes after Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced a jumbo recruitment drive to fill up more than 80,000 vacant posts in government departments.

The unemployed youth who had been eagerly waiting for government jobs, distributed sweets, danced to drum beats and conducted palabhishekam to the portrait of CM KCR on the occasion.

The students along with parents remained glued to the television from 10 am. Soon after CM KCR made an announcement in the Assembly they came out with a joyous mood. Many youth shared their pleasure by distributing sweets to each other.

The social media was abuzz about the massive recruitment drive, soon after the CM made the announcement. Interestingly, few Opposition parties' leaders in their posts in social media sites stated that it is a new plan of trickster KCR to divert the attention of people over his failures.

Many unemployed youth thanked CM KCR for not only ensuring majority jobs to locals, but also enhancing the upper age limit by 10 years for all posts except the uniform services like police which was unforeseen in the past.