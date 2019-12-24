Nalgonda: Kasturba Gandhi Balikala Vidyalayas, Urban Residential Schools staff seek equal pay for equal work

Nalgonda: Teachers' MLC Narsi Reddy stated that both the Central and the State governments have to take initiation to address the issues of teaching and non-teaching staff of Kasturba Gandhi Balikala Vidyalayas and Urban Residential Schools.



On Tuesday, he participated as chief guest to a protest programme organized by the United Teachers Federation associated with KGBV and URS staff before the district collectorate in Nalgonda. Addressing the gathering, he said over 12,000 employees have been working as contract staff in KGBV and UPS schools across the State. However, they were not getting salaries as per Minimum Wages Act.

Quoting the Supreme Court's verdict of equal pay for equal work, he demanded the government to provide the minimum basic pay to KGBV and UPS staff similar to contact staff in government junior colleges and Gurukul institutions.

Stating that demands of KGBV and URS staff were genuine and deserving, he assured that he would raise their issues in and outside the Council till their demands were met. He also promised the staff of KGBV and URS that he would participate in all the protest programmes taken up by them in future.

United Teachers Federation State secretary Nagamani, leaders Rajashekar Reddy, Saidulu, Aurna, Sarala, Kanakaiah and KGBV leaders Ramadevi, Jayalaxmi, Vanaja Rani, Neha Deepthi, Hameed, Santosh and others took part in the protest.