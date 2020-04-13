Nalgonda: Man kills wife suspecting fidelity

Kattangur (Nalgonda): A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife as he suspected her of having extramarital affair, in Kattangur mandal.

According to Shaligouraram CI Nagadurga Prasad, Pendel Krishna of Parada village of Kattangur mandal married Balguri Prabha (36) of Naragudem 20 years ago and they have one son and one daughter. Both are daily laborers and live in Naragudem village. Krishna was addicted to liquor and suspects his wife of having extramarital affair.

Two days ago, both their children went to their relatives' house in another village. On Saturday late night, he hit his wife Prabha with a boulder when she was sleeping. She died on the spot with severe head injuries and Krishna buried the body in the house premises and covered the area bushes.

On Sunday morning, the mother of the deceased came to see her daughter but couldn't find her. She observed blood stains in the house and informed to the sarpanch and the sarpanch immediately informed the police over phone.

Nalgonda DSP Venkateshwar Reddy, CI Nagadurga Prasad and SI GK Prasad visited the spot and shifted the body to Government Hospital in Nakrekal for postmortem. Kattangur police registered a case following a complaint of Parvatamma, mother of the deceased. They took Krishna into custody and took up investigation.