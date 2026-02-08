Nalgonda MC must be a Congress stronghold

Nalgonda: Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, asserted that the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation has long remained a stronghold of the Congress party and called upon the people to deliver a historic verdict by electing Congress candidates with an overwhelming majority in the Municipal Corporation elections.

As part of the election campaign, a large-scale roadshow was organised on Saturday across Wards 11, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 25, during which the Minister appealed to voters to ensure the victory of Congress corporator candidates.

Addressing the public, he highlighted that development works worth nearly Rs 2,200 crore are currently underway in the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation and are progressing at a rapid pace. He assured the people that further development would be taken up by effectively utilising both Central and State government funds.

The Minister also pointed out that apart from government allocations, crores of rupees have been spent in Nalgonda through the Pratik Foundation, established in memory of his son Pratik Reddy, to strengthen education and healthcare facilities. He cited the example of the Komatireddy Pratik Government High School at Bottuguda, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 8.50 crore and developed with infrastructure and facilities surpassing even corporator-level schools.

He cautioned that electing candidates from other parties would not serve the interests of the poor and stated that sustained development is possible only when Congress candidates, who are part of the ruling government, are elected. On the occasion, he announced that he would adopt Ward No. 8 and ensure its all-round development. He further assured that the CC road in Mamillagudem of Division 11 would be completed within three months.

The Minister also promised that Indiramma houses would be sanctioned for all poor plot owners within the Municipal Corporation limits and that all pending issues across divisions would be resolved. He assured the people that he would stand by the poor like a family member in times of need and appealed to voters to bless Congress candidates by voting for the “Hand” symbol in the upcoming elections.