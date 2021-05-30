Nalgonda: MLA distributes 25 kg rice to private school teachers

Nalgonda: MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy has appealed to NGOs to come forward to support private school teachers, who have lost their jobs, during the present corona crisis.

On Sunday, he launched second phase of distribution of 25 kg rice provided by the State government to private school teachers through ration shops, at a programme at a ration shop in VT Colony in the town.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been providing Rs 2,000 in cash and 25 kg rice per month to private school teachers as the schools were shut down due to coronavirus. He appealed to the people to follow lock down rules strictly to prevent the spread of coronavirus to rebuild coronavirus-free society without any restrictions.

Municipal Corporation Chairman Mandadi Saidireddy, District Education Officer Bikshapathi, Mandal Education Officer Narasimha, private schools owners' association representatives Yanala Prabhakar Reddy, Ram Reddy, former councilor Ravula Srinivas Reddy and others participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, Gandhi Global Family president Gunna Rajender Reddy distributed free masks and Amruthadhara, oxygen improving Ayurveda medicine to journalists at a programme at MLA's camp office in Nalgonda.