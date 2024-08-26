Nalgonda: Newborn dies; docs’ negligence alleged

Nalgonda: The death of a newborn baby caused a stir Nalgonda Government General Hospital. A pregnant woman Cherukupalli Srilatha from Gyarakunta Palem in Madgulapalli mandal who was in labour pains was preparing to go to a private hospital, when a doctor at the hospital scolded her and perform operation on her.

The family alleged that the newborn died because the delivery was forced by the doctor who had been reprimanded by senior officials as an unattended woman delivered in a chair.

A major disruption had unfolded at Nalgonda Government General Hospital’s Mata Shishu Health Center as doctors and nurses went on a mass casual leave. The protest by medical staff led to confusion and disruption of services, with only two doctors left to manage the department, one of whom is the Head of the Department (HOD) and Professor.

The protest was reportedly in response to recent show-cause notices issued to the doctors and nurses involved in the controversial incident where a pregnant woman was forced to deliver in a chair at the hospital. Following this incident, the mass leave of seven doctors left the hospital understaffed. On Saturday night, two patients were left unattended as the doctors abstained from duty as their needs were not being met.

That was when Cherukupalli Srilatha was reportedly stopped by hospital staff as she attempted to leave the hospital. She was hurriedly taken for an operation, which resulted in the tragic death of her newborn.