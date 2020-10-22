Nalgonda: Police Commemoration Day observed

Nalgonda: Power Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated the Police Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives in line of duty for protecting the people and for maintaining peace in the society. He paid tributes to the Police Martyrs Memorial at district police office premises here on Wednesday as part of Police Commemoration Day celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Jagadish Reddy said the sacrifices of police martyrs will become an inspiration to future generations. The police system, which was formed for the protection of the people, has been playing a vital role in maintaining peace and security as well as internal security in the country, he stated. A society without police cannot be imagined and it was the responsibility of everyone to remember the police, who sacrificed their lives in the interest of national internal security, he appealed the public.

The Minister said it was the responsibility of everyone to commemorate the sacrifices made by the police as their services and sacrifices are priceless during emergencies and natural disasters. He said that the government took all measures to strengthen police system in the State by providing all kinds of modern facilities including technical aspects. He assured that the government is committed to the welfare of the families of police martyrs.

District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, Additional SP Narmada, ZP Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, MLC

Narsi Reddy, MLAs Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Nallothu Bhaskar Rao and Gadari Kishore Kumar, Police Officers Welfare Association district president Spardan Raju and others were present on the occasion.