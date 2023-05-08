Nalgonda: Revanth Reddy eyes CM K Chandrasekhar Rao post to loot the State, says Gutha Sukhender Reddy

Nalgonda : State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy said that the State Congress chief Revanth Reddy’s ambition is to grab the Chief Minister’s chair in Telangana and loot the State.

Speaking to media persons at his residence in Nalgonda on Monday, Gutha said that unity in the Congress party is like frogs. He described that Congress leaders’ yatras, gatherings, and also the public meetings with Priyanka Gandhi are to show the unity of the party leaders and to show their strength in the pursuit of tickets.

He criticised Venkata Reddy’s attitude of a joker and more of a comedian.

Guth dismissed State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s remarks on his participating in BRS meetings despite being the Telangana Legislative Council Chairman.

Gutha justified his participation in the inauguration ceremony of BRS office in Delhi.

He said the MPs, MLAs and MLCs who won the elections on the basis of the party tickets will elect Speaker of the Assembly and chairman of Legislative Council.

How can the Chairman of the Council win the next election if he is away from the party, workers and people for five years, he asked.

He said that if there is a law that the rival parties should not contest for the chairpersons in the elections, there will be a chance to hold the chairpersons away from the elected parties.

In the absence of such legitimacy, legislative house heads are bound to appear on the platforms of the parties, even in important programmes. He said the BJP and the Congress are hungry for power and are targeting the family of CM KCR. There is no doubt that BJP will not come to power in Telangana, said the Council Chairman.

He exuded confidence that BRS under the leadership of CM KCR will form government for third time without fail.