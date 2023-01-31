Nalgonda: Software techie who returned from the US, dies in road mishap

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a 36-year-old software professional died on the spot after his car rammed into a railing in the Nalgonda district on Sunday.

It is reported that the USA-returned techie was on his way home from the airport in Andhra Pradesh, along with his wife when the incident took place.

According to the police, the father of the techie had arranged a car for the couple to travel from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to their native place in the Guntur district of AP.

After the vehicle reached Nalgonda, the driver Kareemullah lost control of the vehicle and hit a railing before crashing into an agricultural field on the outskirts of Nalgonda.

The man died on the spot while his wife and driver suffered grievous injuries and were shifted to a hospital by the police as passers-by informed the police.

Later, the family members of the victim filed a complaint holding the driver's negligence to be the reason behind their loss.

The police filed an FIR and initiated a probe into the matter while they assume that over-speeding might have been the reason behind the crash.