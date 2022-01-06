Nalgonda: Soil from graveyard for school work triggers row

Peddavoora ( Nalgonda ): Tension prevailed in a village of Nalgonda district when the sarpanch started leveling the government school ground with the help of the soil lifted from a graveyard located in the same hamlet. The incident took place in Kothagudem village of Peddavoora mandal in the district on Wednesday.

According to souses, while the leveling work was going on, the students of the school noticed the skeleton and bones of a human body in the soil. The scared children reported the same to their parents. Soon the news of scull and bones found in the soil spread like a wild fire across the village and soon people gathered at the school where leveling work was underway.

The leveling work was taken up by the village sarpanch. According to villagers the soil for leveling of the ground of school was brought from the graveyard in the village. Meanwhile, after learning about the incident, the king of the deceased whose skeleton and bones were found, who belonged to Jangala community, reached the school and had a heated argument with sarpanch over digging of soil in the graveyard and unearthing dead body of the family member which hurt their sentiments. Village elders, local SI and MPTC intervened in the matter and convinced the protestors that dead body will be restored along with the soil.

They assured the villagers that fresh red soil would be used for leveling of the school ground.

Kin of the mangle remains of the body expressing their concern on Sarpanch over lifting soil from Grave yard of their community kin of the mangle remains of the body staging dharna in school




