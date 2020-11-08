Nalgonda: SP warns millers of stern action for purchasing cotton at lower rate

Munugodu (Nalgonda): District SP AV Ranganath warned of stern action against the millers for paying less amount than MSP to cotton produce of farmers.

The SP inspected the process of purchasing cotton from farmers in a mill located at Munugodu in the district. During interaction with the SP, some farmers informed that they got only Rs 4,000 per quintal for their cotton. Later speaking to milers, he advised them not to trouble the farmers by procuring the cotton at less amount than recommended MSP in the name of low quality. He suggested them not to purchase the cotton from farmers within a range of Rs 400 to 500 less than MSP under special circumstances. He assured the millers that along with Collector and people's representatives, he will address the issues of millers and decide the allowable minimum purchase rate for cotton.

He was accompanied by task force CI Nageshwar Rao SI Rajanikar and staff.