Nalgonda station now a rich trove of heritage

Nalgonda: Nalgonda railway station not only enables people to set out for their destinations, it also puts them on the path of knowledge amid recreation facilities.

The Rs 15-crore beautification project which is underway is already winning over locals who are impressed by the move to set up a museum, an open gym, wall paintings, walking-track, children playing equipment, and a park – all right on the premises of the railway station.

Cleanliness drive and makeover exercise are at a brisk pace. A 100-ft national flag, collection of ancient idols and pictures of historical places of erstwhile Nalgonda district are being put in place by the SCR officials, with the cooperation of the department of archaeology.

As many as 18,000 saplings will add to the greenery, coming up as they are in an extent of 5 acres. Around 300 grown-up neem trees would be a special attraction.

The open gym established in the park is already being made use of walkers and youth in morning and evening. Paintings on the walls raise the aesthetic looks of an otherwise dreary railway station. They hold mirror to rural India, highlighting traditions and festivities of Telangana viz., Batukmma. They are the stealing the hearts of onlookers and a selfie is becoming a raging passion.

The mini museum set up the help of department of archaeology is enhancing the knowledge of students and passengers. Decades-old photos of historic places which include Buddhist spots, Phanigiri, Bhongir fort, Pillalamarri, Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, Pangal in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, are aptly displayed at the museum. The museum also boasts of ancient coins , arms, pottery and idols that were unearthed during the excavation at Nagarjuna Sagar and pangal of Nalgonda district . Idols of Nandi and Shiva lingam arranged in the museum has been drawing the attention of everyone Gundu Venkateshwarlu who has been running a book stall at the railway station for many years, opined that the beautified Nalgonda railway station has turned into a recreational and knowledge spot to locals passengers alike.