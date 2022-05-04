Nalgonda: Torrential rains dash hopes of farmers

Nalgonda / Bhongir: Heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, lashed parts of Nalgonda and Bhongir district early Wednesday morning. While this brought huge relief from the summer heat, it caused huge loss to farmers. The torrential rains soaked the paddy that was brought to the IKP centers in Nalgonda district.

Farmers alleged that the paddy brought to IKP centers was soaked due to delay in procurement by the officials. Farmers who brought their paddy to Halia Agricultural Market said that even after 15 days, gunny bags were not provided and paddy was not weighed. They added that gunny bags were being given to those who offered bribes and there were no proper sacks to protect paddy from rains.

In Yadadri –Bhongir district, paddy was soaked in Choutuppal maketyard and standing crops were flattened in Narayanpur and Pochampally mandals. Paddy was washed away in IKP center of Edullagudem of Valigonda mandal in the district due to heavy rains.

Lingaswamy, a farmer of Modinigudem of Nakrekal mandal in the district, was struck by lightning while returning home from the field after checking the condition of sheep. Also, palm trees were burnt after being struck by lightning in a few parts of the district.

Not only farmers, people in general faced problem due to heavy rains. Passengers were stranded in the inundated Choutuppal bus stand. Heavy rains in Yadagirigutta damaged the roads of Yadadri hillock, water accumulated on the premises of the newly-constructed Laxmi Narasinha Swamy temple, waterlogged in the temple queue lines. Several trees have been uprooted, vehicular movement was severely affected.