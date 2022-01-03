Nalgonda: Youth urged to work with zeal to achieve goals

Nalgonda: Telangana University economics department dean Akkenepally Punnaiah stated that hard work and time management will help students to achieve their targets. On Sunday, he participated in felicitation programme of successful students in PG entrance in economics with the help of free coaching provided by MVN Vignana Kendram in Nalgonda. Speaking on the occasion, he suggested the youth to change their lifestyle in such a way that show the impact on society. Industry coupled with time management ensures youth to reach their goals very easily, he added. He appreciated the services being rendered by MVN Vignana Kendram and urged the home makers, youth and students to utilise the services of MVN Kendram.



Stating that country is facing shortage of economists, he advised the PG students to get good jobs and render services to the society. MVN Kendram Akkenepally Meenaiah, retired principals MV Gona Reddy, Chakrahari Satyanarayana Raju, Mandadi Narsi Reddy, Anjaiah, Principal Sudha Rani Dr Belli Yadaiah, MVN Trust executive secretary P Narsi Reddy, Kondal, Kavitha, Yadagiri and others were present.