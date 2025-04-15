NallaCheruvu to be named after Ambedkar, says MLA

Wanaparthy: On the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, a grand tribute was paid here on Monday during which floral tributes were offered at Ambedkar’s statue by local MLA ThudiMegha Reddy, State Sports Authority chairman K Shiv Sena Reddy, additional collector (local bodies in-charge) Yadayya, RDO Subramanyam, DCCB chairman M Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, and others. Speaking on the occasion, Megha Reddy informed that steps are being taken to name the NallaCheruvuhere after DrAmbedkar. Similarly, places and schools currently named after caste-based identifiers like ‘Harijanwadas’ and ‘Harijan schools’ will be renamed after Ambedkar. “Efforts are being made to build a grand statue of Ambedkar,” he said.

The MLA emphasised that true realisation of Ambedkar’s dream is when children from the poor and underprivileged sections quality education and reach great heights in life.

Meanwhile, SP R Giridhar urged students to study up to P-G and strive for development in their lives. He emphasised that walking in Ambedkar’s footsteps is the greatest tribute to him.