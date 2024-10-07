Nampally Court to Hear Nagarjuna's Petition Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Actor Nagarjuna to Appear in Court for Statement Recording The Nampally Court is set to hear a petition filed by popular actor Akkineni Nagarjuna tomorrow. The court has summoned Nagarjuna to appear for the recording of his official statement in connection with the ongoing case. Along with the actor, statements from key witnesses will also be recorded, as requested by the defense lawyer.



The case, which has garnered significant public attention, was initially scheduled for hearing today but has now been postponed to tomorrow. The court aims to gather more information from all parties involved before proceeding with further hearings. Nagarjuna’s legal team is expected to provide additional evidence to strengthen their stance. The outcome of tomorrow’s session will determine the next steps in the judicial process.