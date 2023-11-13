Live
Nampally fire mishap: Telangana govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to kin of deceased
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced ex-gratia to the families of the victims of the Nampally Bazarghat fire accident. Minister KTR announced that financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased.
Ministers KTR and Talasani Srinivas Yadav reached the spot as soon as they came to know about the accident and took stock of the situation. The authorities were asked about the causes of the accident. On this occasion, the Minister said that an ex-gratia of Rs.5 lakh is being announced on behalf of the government to the families of the deceased.
Also, the injured are being treated at Osmania Hospital. Minister KTR said that if necessary, they will be shifted to a private hospital for better treatment.