Nandini adjudged best athlete

Wanaparthy: Wanaparthy Nandini, a student of Montessori School was selected as the best performing athlete at the district-level the sports event organized by the School Sports Federation.

Another athlete Kumari Sindhu was also felicitated by the sportsmen under the leadership of Pebberu Town Congress party president Karupakula Venkat Ramulu. Kumari Nadini Kumari Sindhu was felicitated on the school premises with shawls and flower garlands. People expressed their love and expressed hope that she would excel in future.

Wanaparthy block Congress president Akki Srinivas Goud, Pebbair mandal president Vijay Vardhan Reddy, former district SC Cell president Gandham were present in this event.