Nara Lokesh defends KTR’s comments on AP

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party national secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday defended comments by KTR on Andhra Pradesh roads and development. Nara Lokesh said that he agrees to what KTR had said about the state of roads, shortage of power supply and development in AP. He alleged that the ruling YSRCP government is putting people behind bars whoever questions on failures and development of the State. The comments of TDP leader comes late after KTR had officially said that he did not mean to hurt anyone.

On April 30, The State IT minister KT Rama Rao has reportedly taken a U-turn on his comments on roads and development of Andhra Pradesh. This change of remarks come after Nagari MLA and Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister RK Roja met the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday evening along with her family members. It is said that they have discussed about the ongoing row raked up by the IT Minister KT Rama Rao between the Telugu States.

The IT Minister on Friday night taking it to his Twitter handle has clarified on his comments. He stated "It appears that an innocuous comment that I had made at a meeting earlier today may have caused some unintentional pain to my friends in AP. I enjoy a great brotherly equation with AP CM Jagan Garu & wish that the state prospers under his leadership".

KTR clarified that his statement was not an intentional one. He said that he spoke what his friend has spoken about. However, he said that his shares a brotherly relationship with Andhra Pradesh Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and wished that the State of AP prosper under the regime of YS Jagan.

On Friday, The 11th Edition of CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show has raised curtains on a new controversy between the two Telugu States. While explaining why Telangana is the best place for growth of the realty sector, Minister for Urban Development K T Rama Rao made a comparison between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He said the neighbouring State was short of power, water and worst road network as compared to that in TS.

KTR said, "One of my friends has gone to the neighbouring State (indirectly referring to Andhra Pradesh) on Sankranthi (Pongal) vacation. He could not stay there for more than three days due to bad roads and poor power supply. He returned to Hyderabad." He suggested to the people to visit those States and experience the plight of the people there. This sparked a sharp reaction from Andhra Pradesh Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana and a host of others stating that the TRS leaders were making such comments as elections were round the corner in TS. Meanwhile, another newly inducted minister in AP Cabinet, R K Roja, said: "As Tourism Minister, I invite KTR and his friend who told him about the so-called bad roads in AP, to the State. I accompany them and show them the roads and developmental activities in the State." She said she was sure that KTR would get inspired and would think of introducing those schemes in Telangana.

Similarly, ruling party leaders, including ministers expressed their displeasure over the remarks of Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on the poor state affairs in regard to infrastructure, power and water in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Taking strong exception to the comments of TS minister, government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that anyone who comments on other states should comment on their own state at first.

Speaking to media at party central office in Tadepalli, he said that AP was bifurcated without division of assets worth Rs 50,000-Rs 60,000 crore and capital. He said Hyderabad was developed during the period of combined state. Stating that several roads in the state were damaged due to rains, he made it clear that he doesn't want to politicise the comments of KTR.

Ramakrishna Reddy said there are power cuts and bad condition of roads prevail in Telangana too. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is having his mark on the administration.

Condemning the remarks of KTR, minister for energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that KTR's remarks on AP were aimed at deriving political mileage. He said minister made those comments only to attract voters. Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that he personally suffered due to power cuts during his stay in Hyderabad. He demanded KTR to withdraw his comments on AP.