Narayana Group donates to AP, TS CM Relief Funds

Hyderabad: Narayana Group of Educational Institutions has stepped forward and made an online donation of Rs 1 crore on Sunday to help the Government of Andhra Pradesh curb the deadly corona virus.

K Puneet, Executive Director of the Narayana Group of Educational Institutions informed the media that 'keeping in mind the lockdown regulations, the Narayana Group has made an online donation of Rs 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund.'

Speaking to the media, Managing Director of Narayana Group, Dr Sindhura Narayana pleaded that as the present situation is critical, it is vital for everyone to follow the guidelines and stay at home.

She added that all of us need to cooperate with the government so that the nation can tide over the crisis in a short time.

Apart from donating an amount to the AP CM's Relief Fund, the group has also donated Rs 1 crore to Telangana CM Relief Fund on April 8.