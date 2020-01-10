Narayanpet: 30 students taken ill after consuming mid-day meals

Narayanpet: As many as 30 students of Zilla Parishad High School in Anukonda village of Makthal mandal fell ill after consuming mid-day meals on Thursday. According to sources, as many as 30 students who consumed the mid-day meals in the government school complained of stomach pain and vomiting sensation.



The school authorities rushed the students to the local government hospital in Makthal. The doctors after careful examination provided treatment and said that the main reason for stomach ache and vomiting could have been due to food poisoning.

Meanwhile, the student associations and locals in the village alleged that the concerned agency providing mid-day meals was cooking food in unhygienic condition and serving the same to the students. "Most of the times the students are provided rice with insects and the curry and 'rasam' are made of rotten and low quality vegetables which is leading to food poisoning among the students. We are demanding the government to cancel the licence to the agency providing such a low quality food to the students and appoint other agencies that provide good, nutritious food to the students," observed a parent.