Narayanpet: Donor felicitated for donating almirahs to ZPHS

Narayanpet: Awasali Nagabushanam of Marikal village was felicitated for his philanthropic initiative of donating two almirahs to ZP High School, Marikal.

A Nagabushanam, owner of Vasavi Jewellers, has donated two almirahs costing Rs 15,000, following a request by senior teacher P Balalingaiah.

ZPHS Principal M Gayatri and the staff felicitated A Nagabushanam with a shawl on the occasion and gave a call that more and more such donors should come forward and donate to improve infrastructure facilities in the school, and to help improve the quality of education studying in government schools.

School teachers Anjaiah, Laxman, Jayavardhan, Srinivasulu, Vijayakumar and others were present on the occasion.