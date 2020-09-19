Narayanpet: MLA Chittem Ram Mohan Reddy felicitates Best Teacher awardee

Narayanpet: Makthal MLA Chittem Ram Mohan Reddy felicitated Balalingaiah with a shawl, a senior teacher of Zillah Parishad High school (Boys) at Marikal mandal in Narayanpet district on Friday.

Speaking at a general body meeting in Marikal mandal, the MLA said it is a great pride for Narayanpet district to have great teachers like Balalingaiah, who have totally devoted their lives for the betterment of education in government schools.

Recollecting the contributions of Balalingaiah, the MLA appreciated the teacher for developing the school with full fledged teaching infrastructure facilities like furniture such as chairs and tables, green boards, dual desk benches etc through the help of donors, NGOs and Philanthropists.

The senior teacher's efforts to consult pursue and convince NGOs like Global Hunt and 100 Smiles for providing computers and science lab equipments for ZPHS Marikal School is really a great achievement that has helped the government school students to gain quality education.

Teacher Balalingaiah said "The Best teacher award is a great honor and I thank the MLA and other public representatives for felicitating. This award has made me more responsible." Informing that presently the old school building is in dilapidated condition, he appealed to people to come forward to provide at least five additional classrooms for the school to accommodate the growing number of the students.

Yashoda MPDO Srikala, MPP Ravi, vice-MPP Venkatramreddy, Bangla Laxmikanthreddy, Rajavardan Reddy, Ramulu, MEO Sujatha Mote, MPTC Gopal and others were present at the programme.