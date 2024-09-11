  • Menu
Narender Reddy visits Kodimial Venkateswara Swamy Temple

Alphores Educational Institutions Chairman Vootkuri Narender Reddy visited Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple, on Tuesday in Kodimial Mandal of Jagitial district

Jagitial: Alphores Educational Institutions Chairman Vootkuri Narender Reddy visited Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple, on Tuesday in Kodimial Mandal of Jagitial district. On this occasion, the priests Nagaraju, Ramesh gave a traditional welcome to the Narender Reddy and performed special pujas and offered prayers.

Later, Narender Reddy congratulated the committee members, priests and donors, who built Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kodimial similar to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. He donated Rs 25,000 for the development and assured further help to the temple shrine.

Alphores staff from Jagitial, presidents of Barasa Kodimyala Mandal Barasa,

Puli Venkatesh Goud, Sagar, Ramana, Mahipal, Komuraiah and others were present.

