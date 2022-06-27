Naresh Reddy appointed as TPCC NRI Cell Gulf Convenor

Hyderabad: Jagtial District Sarpanches Forum President Singireddy Naresh Reddy has been appointed as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) NRI Cell Gulf Convenor. Congress Party NRI Cell Chairman Dr. B.M. Vinod Kumar handed over the appointment letter to Reddy at the state party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan in the city today.

Naresh Reddy holds the position of Congress party Medipally Mandal President in JagtialDistrict . He is also the Sarpanch of Mannegudem Village of the mandal. He worked 11 years in Saudi Arabia as a Level-1 Certified Rigger in the Mechanical Engineering Division at the Arabian American Oil Company Saudi Aramco. He was recognized as a member of the highly skilled workforce in the company.

Speaking on the occasion, Naresh Reddy said, "About 15 lakh people from Telangana state have migrated to Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and 18 ECR countries for employment. Central and state governments have failed to implement welfare programs for Indian workers overseas. The Congress party stands firm and fights for the protection of the rights of Gulf migrant workers."

He said that The state government should allocate a budget of Rs 500 crore every year for the welfare of Gulf workers and pay an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the Gulf deceased families. "The Central Government should request the Saudi and UAE Governments to set up their Consulates in Hyderabad. Online voting facilities should be provided for NRIs to exercise their voting rights. 'Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana' (PBBY) accidental insurance worth Rs. 10 Lakhs should also cover natural death. The recent hike in air fares from the Gulf countries to India should be reduced," he demanded the state and the central governments.