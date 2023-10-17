National award to folk poet, singer

New Delhi: Jadi Srinivas, president of Bharat Jagruti Karimnagar district, government teacher, poet and singer of Gopal Rao peta village in Dharmaram mandal of Peddepelly district, received the Sahitya Ratna National Award in New Delhi on Sunday.

Jadi Srinivas received the award for creating Telangana folk songs and singing them in his own tune and making people socially conscious. The fourth All India Bahujana Writers’ Conference was organised under the chairmanship of Bahujana Sahitya Akademi national president Nalla Radhakrishna in New Delhi on Sunday presented national awards to those who have contributed significantly in various fields. Jadi Srinivas entertained the audience with folk songs on the occasion. Many speakers praised Jadi Srinivas as a well-known folk artist who is doing a great job in the field of folk music.