National flag hoisted at historic Charminar

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhvana Yatra Commemoration Committee on Wednesday celebrated a programme at historic Charminar to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

G. Niranjan, Chairman of the Committee, hoisted the National Flag at Rajiv Gandhi SadbhavanaYatra Commemoration pole, which will be there up to August 15 every day from morning to sunset in accordance with the flag code. The National flag will be the main attraction to the tourists who visit the Charminar from all corners of the world every day.

Speaking on this occasion, G Niranjan remembered the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and paid homage to them. The non-violent movement of freedom struggle launched by Mahatma Gandhi ultimately made the Britishers leave the country and India achieved its Independence.

Though the country achieved a remarkable progress during the 75 years of Independence, but the people have to rededicate themselves for the development and integrity of the country. Efforts have to be initiated for economic inequality among the people.