National ‘Girl Child Day’ celebrated

Mahabubnagar: National Girl Child Day was celebrated at MV Raman High School (CBSE), Atmakur town, on Saturday. The programme was held under the chairmanship of Principal Ancy Sridhar Goud.

Atmakur Munsif Court Judge J Sirisha attended the event as the chief guest and created awareness among students about issues faced by girl children, their rights, and legal protections available to them. She explained the importance of the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, Child Labour Abolition Act, POCSO Act, Domestic Violence Prevention Act, and highlighted opportunities for higher education for girls.

Principal Goud urged girl students to take inspiration from women achievers in society and strive for higher education and leadership roles. School Chairman Dr M Sridhar Goud emphasized the importance of moral values and ethical living, stating that the law would take strict action against those involved in criminal activities.

Atmakur Bar Association President Ramulu advised girls to make the best use of the opportunities available to them and grow as role models. Senior Advocate Narayana Goud explained the differences between civil and criminal cases, while Town Sub-Inspector Jayanna created awareness on the Motor Vehicles Act.

The programme was attended by the school chairman, principal, judicial officers, advocates, police officials, teachers, and students.