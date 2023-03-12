National Handloom Expo kicks off in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: National Handloom Expo (NHE) – 2023 kick started on a grand note in Hyderabad on Saturday. Inaugurating the expo organised in collaboration of Development for Handlooms, Union Ministry of Textiles, Telangana Additional Director (Commissioner of Handlooms) P Venkatesham said that the State was promoting the handloom products across the country by holding exhibitions.

He said that the main aim of NHE 2023 was to encourage Handloom weavers to sell their products at good prices. This year, 153 societies from all over the country were participating in the Expo. Telangana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have sponsored their societies for the NHE 2023.

The Additional Director said that the stalls opened by the TS handloom society were selling the product at affordable prices. He requested people to purchase the handloom products to encourage Handloom weavers. Handloom clothes are very useful to all persons in summer season, he said that TSCO was giving 20 to 30 per cent rebate on its products in the expo.