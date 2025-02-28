National Science Day Exhibition Showcases Innovation at NTR College

Live
Mahabubnagar: Marking the occasion of National Science Day, the Department of Botany at NTR Government Women’s Degree College (Autonomous) organized a Science Exhibition on Friday. The event, held at 11:30 AM, featured over 40 creative models, highlighting various scientific concepts and innovations by students.
District Youth and Sports Officer Srinivas attended as the chief guest and inaugurated the exhibition. He interacted with students and appreciated their efforts in presenting models on aquaponics, greenhouses, food chains, and other scientific themes. Speaking at the event, he lauded the students’ creativity and innovative thinking, emphasizing the importance of developing a scientific outlook and aspiring for careers in research and science.
College Vice Principal and Head of the Botany Department, Amina Mumtaz Jahan, also addressed the gathering, praising the students’ work and encouraging them to enhance their scientific awareness and analytical skills.
The event concluded with the distribution of prizes to students who presented outstanding models, with first, second, third, and consolation prizes awarded.
The program was attended by Vice Principal Padma Anuradha, along with Botany faculty members Dr. K. Sudheer, Dr. I. Srivani, Dr. K. Shweta Rani, Dr. S. Triveni, and V. Sukirthi.
The exhibition served as a platform for students to explore scientific concepts and showcase their innovative talents, reinforcing the significance of science and technology in education.