Nature loving family on mission to spread greenery

Sircilla: Drawing inspiration from Parliament Member Joginipally Santosh Kumar, who launched Green India Challenge, a family here has been promoting greenery and working for environmental protection.

The nature loving family, Prakriti Prakash, his wife Mamata, daughter Blessy and son Johnson have been moving forward in the production of seed balls. Last year, 18 lakh seed balls were prepared and the seeds were dropped in the forests in the district with the help of drones.

For this year's target of dropping 15 lakh seed balls in the forests Prakash's family set aside some time a day during the summer to collect seeds and make 1,000 seed balls per day at their home.

Following in the footsteps of Prakash's daughter, Blessi also collected

65,000 seeds and made seed balls and planted them in the local forests to spread greenery.

Santhosh Kumar, recognising her commitment towards nature's care invited Prakash and his daughter to Hyderabad on the occasion of Blessy's birthday on January 31 this year. Blessy planted a sapling at the MP's residence and was honored by IT Minister KTR.

In order to collect seeds and make them into seed balls, two trucks of red soil have been bought for Rs 10, 000 in this rainy season. Seed balls are an effective way to sow seeds in the forests to spread greenery, Prakash told The Hans India.

"These seed balls will give life to future generations. Our family is dedicated to care for nature and spread greenery and in his MP Santosh Kumar has always been an inspiration to us" he added.